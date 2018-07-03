WWE Rumour Mill: Cass has a non-compete clause in his contract, update on Enzo and Cass' Indies reunion

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.11K // 03 Jul 2018, 02:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Enzo Amore and Big Cass faced each other in a singles match

What's the story?

Big Cass was released from WWE in June, not six months after his former tag team partner's release from the company. The two were expected by many to team up on the Independent Scene, but it does not appear that a reunion is likely between Enzo and Cass.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

According to reports by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, not only did Cass's WWE contract have a non-compete clause, but the former tag team partners also 'hate' each other.

In case you didn't know...

With rumours of heat backstage, Enzo's abrasive personality did not help him with the fans or other performers.

They split him up from Big Cass, with Cass turning heel. The feud between the two was brought up short when Cass suffered a serious injury to his knee, that would see him stay away from the ring.

Enzo tried to make it in the Cruiserweight division, where he became the champion, after defeating Neville.

His reign was cut short, however, when WWE released him, following news about accusations against Enzo for sexual assault.

The reason WWE gave for releasing Enzo was that he had not alerted them that he was under investigation. The authorities later cleared him of all charges.

Big Cass returned to action post-WrestleMania and started a feud with Daniel Bryan. However, in a segment, he allegedly ignored what he had been told backstage, and beat down a person dressed up as Daniel Bryan. The beatdown combined with a number of other factors put him in WWE's bad books, and he was released from the company.

The heart of the matter

According to reports by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE's contract with Big Cass had a 90-day non-compete clause on the Independent Scene. After being released from WWE, this will prevent him from diving head first back into wrestling.

Many Independent promotions would pay well for an Enzo and Big Cass team up, but such a reunion is unlikely to happen. The two wrestlers 'hate' each other.

"...a ton of promoters, particularly overseas, would likely pay well for Enzo & Cass as a team. And the issue is the two of them hate each other right now. Enzo has clearly not gone headfirst into the indie scene and is looking at making it as a rapper."

Enzo has also committed to building up his rap career and released a single recently called 'Phoenix'.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter also revealed that Enzo Amore was likely talking about the money he made from his merchandise over the phone during the European tour, and got kicked off the bus for that reason.

The merchandise money was likely the only reason that Enzo did not leave WWE sooner to try to do other entertainment work.

What's next?

The two are unlikely to reunite at any point soon due to Cass's non-compete clause, and if their dislike for each other continues, then they will likely never team up on the Independent scene.

You can see Enzo and Cass's last match here:

What do you think of the news that Enzo and Cass may never reunite? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.