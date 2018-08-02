WWE News: Cedric Alexander and Tye Dillinger Apologise For Past Controversial Tweets

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.59K // 02 Aug 2018, 13:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

Recently, tweets were discovered on both Cedric Alexander and Tye Dillinger's profile where they joked about a very controversial topic. It should be noted that these were six years ago. When brought up, both Cedric Alexander and Tye Dillinger apologized for their actions.

In case you didn't know...

Social media history is something that can be very delicate for people in the public spotlight. Years before they became famous, they may have been different people, in many cases immature, and subsequently posted things that may come across as quite insensitive.

Many times, Superstars have paid the price the for this as well, and this doesn't necessarily pertain to just wrestling too. When controversial remarks are discovered, they're at risk of losing their jobs, their sponsorships and their reputation as well.

In WWE, the most recent example goes back to when former NXT superstar Zarah Schreiber was discovered to have posted a controversial image of "My Little Pony" portraying it in a Nazi light. Even though it was posted over a year prior to it being discovered, it came to light and she was subsequently released from her contract.

The heart of the matter

Both Cedric Alexander and Tye Dillinger both posted jokes about sexual assault over six years ago, but since then, a lot has changed. Both superstars did the right thing, accepting who they were and apologizing for their actions:

Six years ago I found "humor" in bad jokes. At the time it was a harmless joke between friends. In those 6 years I've become a father, husband & grown into a much different man. I have offended and hurt many with my past and for that I am deeply sorry & apologize for my actions — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) August 1, 2018

I have no excuse for my old tweets. I was a different person six years ago, and I’m beyond ashamed at what I considered “humor” . I’m so damn embarrassed and I’m truly sorry to anyone I’ve offended. — TEN! TEN! TEN! (@WWEDillinger) August 1, 2018

It's very evident that both are genuine apologies. Anyone who follows these superstars on their social media knows that they have a good reputation among their peers and fans, and something that was posted many years ago when they were different people shouldn't have an impact on who they are today.

Both superstars deserve shouldn't have to face the consequence of something that happened many years ago.

What's next?

Cedric Alexander has been on a tear in 2018, not losing a single match. He's been going strong as Cruiserweight Champion representing 205 Live. The same can't be said for Dillinger, but hopefully, his momentum picks up soon.

Do you think Alexander and Dillinger should have to face the consequences of their controversial tweet? Voice your opinions in the comments below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com