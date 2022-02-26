Cesaro and 4 other former superstars who quietly left WWE recently

WWE has made a lot of cuts to their roster over the past few years, but the company is often public and open about the stars who have departed.

When budget cuts are made, the company will put all of the released superstars on a list online and make an official announcement.

Being released isn't the only way that superstars can depart the company, retirements and quiet exits often occur.

In recent years, there have been several WWE departures that were not announced publicly, and the only reason that the WWE Universe was made aware that the star in question has left is because of dirt sheets.

The following list looks at just five former Superstars who quietly left WWE, including the most recent star, Cesaro.

#5. Former Tag Team Champion Cesaro quietly departed from WWE earlier this week

The most recent WWE departure came just yesterday when it was revealed via PWInsider that Cesaro has left the company.

It was noted in the report that the former Tag Team Champion had rejected a new contract and was now a free agent after his contract had expired earlier in the week.

There were no reports prior to his departure from any online outlets since his contract expiry date wasn't publicly known. Cesaro was seen as a popular star backstage and was a reliable pair of hands when the company needed someone to step in.

It came as a surprise that WWE were unable to convince Cesaro to sign a new contract and instead the former United States Champion opted to leave the company after more than a decade.

It was relatively well-known throughout his time contracted to the company that Vince McMahon wasn't his biggest fan and this is why he was never pushed into the main event picture.

The Cesaro Section were always behind The Swiss Superman but sadly he was never pushed towards the world title. He has now walked away from the company without holding any of its main championships.

