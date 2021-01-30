Cesaro quotes Ultron as he shares pictures of his performance on SmackDown

Cesaro has been on the rise on SmackDown after a few good performances over the past couple of weeks on the Blue brand. He is set to get into the ring for the Royal Rumble match and has shared a picture displaying his in-ring abilities.

Cesaro shared a picture on Twitter showcasing some of the skills he displayed on this week's episode of SmackDown. The Swiss Cyborg quoted fellow cyborg, Marvel's Ultron in the post.

"I once had strings, but now I'm free...There are no strings on me."

I once had strings, but now I'm free... There are no strings on me pic.twitter.com/0YqinvHjg8 — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) January 30, 2021

The pictures from this week's episode of SmackDown were that of Cesaro performing a European Uppercut off the ropes on Big E, and another of him performing a double leg stomp on Otis. These were just two of the many moves The Swiss Superman performed on the go-home show before the Royal Rumble.

The match, which was originally a singles match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan took a confusing turn when Bryan tried to attach Styles who was outside the ring. Unfortunately, Bryan would end up hitting Sami Zayn and Cesaro.

This and a couple of other unwanted surprises turned into a 10-man tag team match featuring Cesaro, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, John Morrison, The Miz, Sami Zayn, and Otis.

What is next for Cesaro?

Cesaro will be focused on the 30-man elimination match, the marquee match of the Royal Rumble. The Swiss Cyborg made his entry into the match official a few weeks ago on SmackDown and has been on the rise ever since, picking up huge victories over Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler.

Cesaro's recent surge parallels that of his friend and tag team partner Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong put on a superb performance in the gauntlet match a few weeks ago on SmackDown and has been on the rise ever since. Perhaps this will lead to both men going their separate ways.

Cesaro is an extremely talented WWE Superstar, whose skills are more than enough to have him being seen in the WWE Championship or Universal Championship picture. Do you think Cesaro has a chance of earning that opportunity at the Royal Rumble? Let us know down below.