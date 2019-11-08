Cesaro reveals if The Bar will reunite when Sheamus makes his WWE return (Exclusive)

The Bar won five Tag Team titles together

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue attended a media roundtable event with Cesaro ahead of tonight's double taping of SmackDown and RAW in Manchester.

Since being separated from Sheamus in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up after WrestleMania 35, “The Swiss Cyborg” has gone on to establish himself as a singles competitor on Friday nights as a member of the SmackDown roster.

Sheamus, meanwhile, has not competed in a match since April due to a reported concussion and ongoing neck issues.

With “The Celtic Warrior” now in the best shape of his life and seemingly set to return soon, Tom asked Cesaro if we could see a reunion when his fellow member of The Bar returns to in-ring action.

You’ve recently had a lot of success in a team with Sheamus. Would you like to go back to that team when he’s available or do you prefer to be a singles?

“I was lucky to be in some very great tag teams with people I’ve gotten along with tremendously well: Jack Swagger, Tyson Kidd and Sheamus. ‘We The People’, by the way... That was our idea and it’s still over!

“It’s great, being part of a tag team is a different challenge than obviously having success as a singles. I’m really stubborn about trying to be successful as a singles wrestler, so that’s what I’m focusing on right now.

“I still talk to Sheamus pretty much every day, giving each other c**p! Just like you saw on television.”

Cesaro’s current WWE status

Cesaro went undrafted after the second night of the 2019 WWE draft, which meant he found out he would be moving from RAW to SmackDown along with nine other “additional picks” after the majority of the roster changes had already taken place.

Since then, he has only been involved in one match on SmackDown – a six-man tag team defeat alongside King Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura against Roman Reigns, Ali and Shorty G – while he also suffered a loss against Mansoor at Crown Jewel.

