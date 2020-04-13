Cesaro reveals WWE idea that he rejected

Cesaro thought this suggestion was "impossible" to do

The Cesaro Swing is among the most popular moves in WWE

Cesaro

Speaking on The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast, Cesaro recalled that he once rejected an idea from someone in WWE to perform a Cesaro Swing on The Big Show.

At Battleground 2013, “The Swiss Superman” produced an impressive feat of strength when he executed the crowd-popping move on The Great Khali during a tag team match between The Real Americans and Khali & Santino Marella.

Khali, who is billed at 7ft 1in and 347lbs, had the core strength to keep his body off the mat while he rotated around the ring multiple times.

However, Cesaro felt that it would have been impossible to replicate the same move on The Big Show, who was billed at 7ft tall and over 400lbs during the time that the two Superstars feuded on television.

“I know that for stuff that I think has a chance of failing, like a seventy-five percent chance of coming off clean, there’s a back-up plan. I remember one time where they wanted me to swing Big Show and that’s just impossible. He leaned out a little bit now but at that point it was just impossible.”

Although Cesaro could not perform a Cesaro Swing on The Big Show, he was still able to show off his strength in a match against the former WWE Champion when he slammed him over the top rope at WrestleMania 30 to win the inaugural Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

