Cesaro shares incredible photos of himself with long hair

WWE Superstar Cesaro

Whether you remember him as the Swiss Cyborg, one half of The Bar or just generally one of WWE's most incredible athletes, there's little doubt that Cesaro's performances last long in the memory.

Regardless of how you remember his WWE exploits, however, its almost certain that you picture the 39-year-old with his beaming bald head - so synonymous it is with his image and brand.

It may shock you know, then, that a little over a decade ago, the former United States Champion had long, slick locks that aided him through his days on the independent scene for the likes of Ring of Honour, prior to his WWE debut in 2010.

Cesaro himself shared some stunning images from those days on his Twitter account - from long hair that would give an old-school Triple H a run for his money, to a shorter crop, then through to the present day.

Hereditary hair loss got me at 27. Don’t hang on (2nd pic) embrace. But until then, live your best hair life! And yes I have beef with people that have a full head of hair but decide to shave it. #newdaypod pic.twitter.com/ugMb5eXOCB — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) February 10, 2020

He urged fans to "live [their] best hair life" while they could, and insisted it was embrace baldness rather than "hang on," referring to his own battle with hereditary hair loss.

It goes without saying that, regardless of the style, Cesaro certainly looks the part, and remains one of WWE's most popular and gifted stars.