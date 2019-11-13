Cesaro talks about AEW's emergence in the world of sports-entertainment

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 Nov 2019, 02:13 IST

Cesaro

The recent emergence of All Elite Wrestling in the world of sports-entertainment has paved the way for what fans term the 'Wednesday Night Wars'. AEW's weekly television show, Dynamite and WWE NXT both air on different networks on Wednesdays.

WWE's Black and Gold Brand has recently been elevated and competes with AEW with respect to television ratings and overall quality of wrestling every week. Many fans and pundits of the business agree that such competition is good for the overall development of professional wrestling as a whole.

This includes WWE Superstar Cesaro who, in an interview with Sun Sport, said that things changed in WWE when the company executed the brand split between RAW and SmackDown a few years ago. He added that he gives special attention to NXT and follows them weekly.

Obviously NXT, I'm always looking at what they are doing, and now it's on TV that's three brands that are competing and now there's another company.

The Swiss Cyborg further added that he used to regularly follow NJPW, AAA, and Ring of Honor and the addition of AEW makes it a win-win scenario for fans of pro-wrestling as every promotion would strive to deliver their best, week in and week out.

He also noted how WWE's newest Network shows such as 'Backstage' and 'The Bump' now provide more options to the fans who can spend an entire day watching WWE content if they wish to.

