Cesaro talks about sharing the ring with Mansoor at WWE Crown Jewel

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Nov 2019, 15:11 IST SHARE

Cesaro

The Sun recently interacted with Cesaro to talk about the incredible moments from WWE Crown Jewel and performing in Saudi Arabia, among other topics.

His match with Mansoor

Earlier this month, Cesaro squared off against Mansoor at WWE Crown Jewel. In his hometown, the NXT talent gave The Swiss Superman an unexpectedly tough contest and went on to win the match. The former WWE United States Champion is not sour on his loss, instead, he reflected on his experience of performing in front of the energetic Saudi Arabian crowd.

It’s always special when you wrestle somebody in their hometown – but to wrestle somebody in their own country is a whole other level.

Especially in that environment in a big stadium with a crowd that are maybe fairly new to wrestling. It’s a different atmosphere and we were in there, but there was a ‘You can do it’ chant and it was the coolest thing ever.

I don’t know if I’ve heard that one before but I just thought that was really cool. People were sat there enjoying what they could see and that’s why we do what we do.

Thoughts on Crown Jewel

Cesaro pointed out how winning and losing a match doesn't count and a WWE Superstar should focus on entertaining the audience. According to The Swiss Cyborg, it's all about making the viewers cheer for them when they step inside the squared circle.

Giving people that feeling, and then later on seeing the emotion of the Natalya and Lacey match, that is what it’s all about getting that reaction from the crowd. That’s the measuring stick.

