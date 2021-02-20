"Every time me and Roman step in the ring, there is some great chemistry" - Cesaro on a possible match with Roman Reigns in WWE

WWE Superstar Cesaro believes that he can put on a great match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. If he gets the opportuntity, he's open to working with the Head of the Table in the near future.

Cesaro has been working for WWE for over nine years. He has established himself as one of the best in-ring workers in the company. He has been known as a tag team specialist, as he has won tag team titles with several partners. Cesaro and Roman Reigns have competed with each other before in WWE. These interractions have usually occured in multi-man matches.

In an interview with the New York Post, Cesaro discussed working with Roman Reigns. He previewed how a feud with the WWE Universal Champion could play out.

"Yeah. I’ve been working on that level for a long time I feel like. Every time me and Roman step in the ring, there is some great chemistry. To feed off his performance and where I’m at I think that would be great. You just saw what he did with Jey Uso, which is awesome. I think that would be a lot of fun and a lot of good storytelling."

Cesaro hasn't won a world championship in WWE, though he is widely credited as one of the best wrestlers in the world right now. He has won the Tag Team Championship and the United States Championship, but the top belt always seems to escape his grasp.

Cesaro will compete in WWE SmackDown's Elimination Chamber Match on Sunday

Cesaro

The WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, and there will be two Chamber matches this year. The first one will be contested over the WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre will defend his title against five other former champions in the brutal structure.

The SmackDown Elimination Chamber has a different stipulation. The winner of the Elimination Chamber will go on to face Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship on the same night.

Advertisement

Cesaro is one of six wrestlers who will be competing in the WWE SmackDown Elimination Chamber. Over the last few weeks, he has gained a lot of momentum. Cesaro defeated Daniel Bryan twice on SmackDown in the span of a month. As a result, The Swiss Cyborg will head into the Chamber as one of the favorites to win the match.