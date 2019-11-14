Cesaro wants a match against Cain Velasquez

Cesaro

During the recent WWE United Kingdom tour, The Sun caught up with Cesaro and they discussed his match at Crown Jewel, his thoughts on Brock Lesnar defeating Cain Velasquez, receiving tips from John Cena and several other topics.

Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez

The former WWE United States Champion thinks that WWE is a marathon and you need to succeed in the long run. He believes the Cain Velasquez still has the opportunity to get back to the game and ascend to the top of the WWE despite his devastating loss to The Beast Incarnate in his debut.

Cain came in and wasn’t that successful. I don’t know what he’s doing now but I’m sat here talking to you.

Cesaro acknowledged how Cain Velasquez had made the transition into pro-wrestling from MMA just a few months back and impressed the audience with his performance in his first few matches.

To be fair, that was just something like his third match, and he was very impressive with the other two.

Fighting Cain Velasquez

The Swiss Cyborg is yet to win the WWE Championship and according to Cesaro, he would have made good use of the opportunity that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion got.

Of course, I wish I’d had those opportunities but when the opportunity comes for me I’ll be ready. And I’ll do better than Cain Velasquez did.

Cesaro revealed how a Superstar can hone his skills on NXT and he suggested that even Velasquez can spend some time in the Black and Gold brand. But if he decides to stay on the main roster, The Swiss Superman will love to square off against him.

Given time, if I step in the ring with Cain I think that we could really tear it up.

