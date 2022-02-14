"It’s so beautiful and you can tell a completely different and unique story" - Chad Gable comments on how Tag Team wrestling is different

The Alpha Academy member Chad Gable believes tag team wrestling can tell unique stories that no singles match can.

The Alpha Academy, consisting of Chad Gable and Otis, are the current RAW Tag Team Champions. They are currently in a feud with RK-Bro for the gold, and another match between the two teams has already been confirmed.

Gable and Otis recently spoke on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, where the former mentioned that the duo aims to make tag team wrestling a mainstay in Vince's promotion.

“Maybe people have this idea in their heads that official tag teams need to be the same, and tag team wrestling at its highest form is like an art-form like no other. It’s so beautiful and you can tell a completely different and unique story than you can in any singles match. I truly believe that, and I learned that in NXT and it was basically a college education in wrestling. I got a degree in that but from everybody that I learned from down there, the little intricacies you can apply and do in tag team wrestling that just aren’t possible in singles matches. The chance to mix it up and show the audience on RAW, maybe we’re finally showing them that tag team wrestling can be the mainstay here and be the focal point for the long-term.” - quoted Gable. (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

Chad Gable wants to face RK-Bro at WrestleMania 38

Chad Gable has stated that he wants to take on Randy Orton and Riddle at WrestleMania 38.

The Alpha Academy and RK-Bro have been involved in a feud recently after Otis and Gable's team won the RAW Tag Team titles. The RAW Tag Team Champions defeated their rivals, on the January 10 episode of RAW.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Gable explained why he wants the RAW Tag Team gold rematch to happen at the grandest stage of them all.

“I think to me it looks like giving them their tag team title rematch at WrestleMania. Because as it is with any superstar in WWE, your goal is to have that moment on WrestleMania, to get your match. I’ve never come close to that. Not only have I not come close, there’s been years where I haven’t even been on. That was last year. That was the year before.” - stated Gable.

