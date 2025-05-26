Chad Gable to unmask top luchador on WWE RAW causing huge punishment? Exploring the chances

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air on Netflix tonight, and the brand will continue to build to the next premium live event, Money in the Bank.

The Stamford-based company has been having Triple Threat qualifying matches that will lead up to the Men's and Women's MITB Ladder Matches. One of the bouts will feature Chad Gable in action. He will be facing his worst nightmare, two luchadores in Penta and Dragon Lee. In what could be a shocking moment, Gable could unmask Dragon Lee in an attempt to win the match. However, doing so could backfire, and he might be punished instead.

Messing with a luchador's mask is considered unethical and, in various promotions, against the rules. Gable has been known for crossing these lines in the past, and if he pulls a similar stunt on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce might opt to suspend Chad indefinitely.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Adam Pearce is the WWE RAW General Manager and has routinely expressed frustration with Gable and his antics. If Master Gable unmasks and humiliates the Latino World Order member, the RAW GM may have to react.

Of course, this would be a big blow to an upcoming premium live event. Gable is set to battle El Vikingo at Worlds Collide. Still, the RAW GM could take a tough call and sacrifice that match to punish the Olympian if he goes too far.

It must be noted that while the above angle could play out, it is just speculation so far.

Chad Gable being suspended could lead to El Grande Americano becoming his full-time character in WWE

Chad Gable is heavily suspected to be the man also known as El Grande Americano. Hence, Gable being suspended doesn't mean he will have to disappear. And could start competing full-time as the masked character during the 'indefinite suspension.'

Interestingly, this would also solve the problem with the Worlds Collide main event. Instead of Vikingo's major match being scrapped, Gable could just be "replaced" by the masked El Grande Americano.

Expand Tweet

Of course, this all depends on whether the WWE RAW GM would be willing to suspend Gable and still allow El Grande Americano to compete. Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More