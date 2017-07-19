WWE News: Chad Gable writes a letter to his former tag team partner

by Riju Dasgupta News 19 Jul 2017, 15:00 IST

On Instagram, Chad Gable confirmed that American Alpha is no more!

What’s the story?

The tag team of Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, who wrestled under the name American Alpha, ruled the roost in NXT and even held the top prize. While their time on SmackDown Live wasn’t nearly as amazing in comparison, they were always in the mix at the top of the division.

As the tag team split up with Jason Jordan heading to RAW, to unite with his kayfabe father Kurt Angle, Chad Gable wrote him an emotional letter. We share the contents of the letter in this piece.

In case you didn’t know...

Over the past few months, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle received strange messages which, in his estimation, could have ruined him. It was explained in this week’s episode of RAW, that Angle discovered that he had an illegitimate son.

This was Jason Jordan, one-half of American Alpha, who recently moved to RAW thereby ending American Alpha. Chad Gable was interviewed by Renee Young on SmackDown Live, and he said that he had big plans of his own. Gable bade farewell to Jordan, with a very emotional letter.

The heart of the matter

Here is the entire transcript of the letter by Gable, that he posted on his Instagram. Read through the whole thing, because it’s worth it:

Jason Angle, I wanna start by saying thank you. Thank you for the start in professional wrestling. Thank you for giving me a chance. 2 years and 3 days ago, we made our debut together and we won. It was the start of something amazing. On April 1, 2016, we won the NXT Tag Team Championship, we had perfection. Everything about us was excellent. We were white hot. You're my best friend JJ. I'm gonna be honest, I had nothing in professional wrestling. I was just an Olympian doing something to get paid. But you have me something, you shined the light. You've showed me how beautiful the world is. I've traveled the world with you. We've been on countless planes, countless cars, countless matches, countless towns, wins, losses, hotel rooms, dinners, and everything imaginable. I'm closer to you than my family. Jason, you are family. When I was injured, you slept next to my hospital bed. Not even my wife did. You're my brother and my best friend. And I'm gonna remember every second of it. On July 19, 2016 we got the call. We were drafted. We finally made it big. I was so proud of you. You had come so much further than me. On August 2, 2016 we made out SmackDown Live debut. Triple H said it himself "welcome to the show boys. when opportunity knocks, open the door.", we kicked that son of a b---h down and ran through it. On September 6, 2016 The Usos took away my knee. The... extinguished the fire. It didn't seem like it'd ever be the same. I thought American Alpha was done that night. I remember sitting in my hospital bed, looking over to you, and apologizing. You stepped away from the room. My wife came into the room to tell me you were crying in the other room. On September 21, 2016 we returned. We had one goal, the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships. It didn't seem doable. But once again, American Alpha defied the odds. December 27, 2016 we became the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships, in your home town of Chicago. March 21, 2017 the luck seemingly ran out. We lost that gold. It felt like somebody had ripped my soul away. Everything we had ever worked for went up in flames. The Church burned down. The tap went dry. April 2, 2017, we made out Wrestlemania debut in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. I was so happy for the both of us. You, an NXT Original, worked harder than everyone and you made it. Last Night, July 17, 2017, you were shipped to Monday Night Raw. I am over the moon you have found your real father. Kurt Angle is one hell of a man and I am hardly surprised he's your father. Your abilities are more than identical to his, and now, everybody knows why. For those of you that are asking, yes, American Alpha is over. Jason, you gave me love for professional wrestling. I exist in wrestling because you got me here. I love you my brother May the Memory of American Alpha never perish.

A touching tribute from one amazing athlete to another. It is interesting to note that Gable referred to his former tag team partner simply as Jason Angle and not Jason Jordan.

What’s next?

The world is the oyster for both these talented performers. While they didn't quite click as a duo on SmackDown, this gives them both something new to accomplish as singles superstars. The next few weeks should be interesting indeed.

Author’s take

As much as I loved American Alpha, they were, at best, just another tag team to most casual fans of WWE. The split should instil new life into both men. Jason Angle is a name that should elevate Jason Jordan and set him apart from the rest of the Raw roster.

What does the future hold for both of these extraordinary athletes? Some exciting matches and a big push, we hope.