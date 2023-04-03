Champion forgets the rules, female star has a clothing issue - Botches you probably missed at WrestleMania 39 Night Two

WrestleMania Night 2 was filled with shocks and surprises, but there were also several botches throughout the show.

Brock Lesnar was the surprise victor over Omos, whilst Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler picked up the win in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase. Gunther retained his Intercontinental Championship, and Bianca Belair was able to keep hold of her Women's Championship after defeating Asuka.

Roman Reigns was also able to retain his Championship after interference from all three members of The Bloodline in the main event of the show.

It was a stacked night of entertainment, but there were a number of botches that the WWE Universe called attention to throughout the night.

#4. Shayna Baszler has a malfunction

In one of the strangest moments of the night, Shayna Baszler was missing for several minutes on the outside of the ring before tagging in without a shoe on. It became the biggest mystery of the night as many fans speculated that the former Champion could have suffered an injury and was then still able to finish up the match.

Despite limping into the ring, The Queen of Spades and Ronda Rousey still defeated three other teams and are now the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

#3. Gunther forgets he's in a triple-threat match

Gunther took on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, and the three men easily stole the show. It was the hardest-hitting match of the night, but there was a moment in the match when even The Ring General forgot the rules.

Whilst locked in the Cloverleaf from Sheamus, Gunther looked to instinctively crawl to the bottom rope and then shouted "rope break" at the official. Of course, there are no disqualifications in a triple-threat match, which means there are also no rope breaks or count-outs.

#2. Bianca Belair no sells a back fist from Asuka

Bianca Belair retained her RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania, but only after she was able to deadlift Asuka and deliver a KOD. The EST made her fight for the win, which included receiving a back fist as she went for the KOD and no-selling it since it appeared as though it should have been ducked.

Asuka throws out her arm, and it makes contact with Belair's face, but she's so focused on trying to hit the KOD and win the match that she no sells what is one of Asuka's main offensive moves.

#1. Shane McMahon returns and blows out his knee at WrestleMania

Shane McMahon returned to WWE as part of WrestleMania 39, but it was a moment to forget for Shane O'Mac since he blew out his knee just seconds into his match with The Miz.

Shane jumped for a leapfrog and then fell to the ground before The Miz fell over him, and Snoop Dogg was forced to save the segment because McMahon was unable to stand back up.

It was disappointing for Shane, who was perhaps making his comeback to be part of upcoming storylines.

