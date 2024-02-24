Championship feud with former stablemates, surprise move to another brand? - 4 directions for The Kabuki Warriors ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40 

WWE Elimination Chamber Perth is a massive show with some huge names. Before the show properly began, there was a one-hour Elimination Chamber Perth Kickoff Show.

Much of the Kickoff special featured Megan Morant, Peter Rosenberg, and Sam Roberts analyzing the then-impending event along with video packages, footage of talent arriving, and beyond. It also featured a Women's Tag Team Championship match.

The reigning champions are The Kabuki Warriors. The team is comprised of Asuka and Kairi Sane. The long-time friends also represent the Damage CTRL faction. After a successful championship victory in Perth, fans are automatically wondering what may come next for the incredibly talented duo.

It is WrestleMania season, so everybody wants to be on top. What can the reigning champions do over the next month and a half or so leading into The Show Of Shows? This article will look at a handful of possible directions for the popular team.

Below are four directions for The Kabuki Warriors ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. They could continue feuding with Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

As noted, The Kabuki Warriors were in action during the WWE Elimination Chamber Perth 2024 Kickoff. The pair put their coveted titles on the line against the popular tandem of Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae.

The bout was an interesting one. Indi Hartwell is from Australia, so the crowd was very much behind her and The Poison Pixie. In the end, however, the multi-time champions proved to be too much, and the duo of Asuka and Kairi stood tall.

That doesn't necessarily have to be the end of their rivalry, however. Indi and Candice can fight and earn a rematch. From there, the two popular teams can go on to feud until WrestleMania 40. Who knows, they could even clash at WrestleMania, making it two stadium shows in a row.

#3. The Kabuki Warriors could defend their titles on WWE NXT

The Kabuki Warriors are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Thanks to Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey unifying the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles with these belts last year, Asuka and Kairi Sane hold the only set of tag team belts women can challenge for in the entire promotion.

As a result, the only title women can currently challenge for on NXT is the coveted NXT Women's Championship held by Lyra Valkyria. In theory, the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles are meant to be defended on the brand too, but it happens only on the most rare of occasions. That could change in the coming weeks, however.

Asuka and Kairi Sane could return to NXT and feud with some of the female stars on the brand. They could battle Meta-Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson or even two members of Chase U. It would be entertaining no matter who they battle. It would also help elevate stars of the white and gold brand.

#2. The pair could feud with The Unholy Union

The Unholy Union is a tag team currently signed to the Friday Night SmackDown brand. Prior to joining SmackDown, the two first rose to fame in NXT UK and then as a tag team on NXT. They even held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles together.

The team of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were then called up to WWE's main roster in the 2023 Draft. As noted, they lost a unification match against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Sadly, after their loss, the pair have rarely been seen on television.

There was hope the two would feud with The Kabuki Warriors when they appeared on a SmackDown show and attacked the two, but there's been little follow up since. That could change now, however. Alba and Isla could officially turn babyface and proceed to feud with the reigning champions.

#1. Asuka and Kairi Sane could focus on Bayley and Dakota Kai

Asuka and Kairi Sane are two members of Damage CTRL, one of WWE's top factions. The stable has also featured Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. In fact, Bayley started the group in the summer of 2022 with Kai and SKY as the initial members. It wasn't until late 2023 that Asuka and Kairi joined.

Now, however, things have shifted dramatically. Bayley is no longer part of the group as IYO, Kairi, and Asuka betrayed her. Dakota Kai claims to be on The Role Model's side and also claims that Damage CTRL jumped her backstage. Some believe she's lying, but for now, nobody knows for sure.

Supposing Dakota was being authentic and honest, Bayley and Dakota will now unite to battle the three members of Damage CTRL moving forward. The Kabuki Warriors' next month and a half or so could focus solely on the Damage CTRL feud and fallout as they try to take out their former friends.