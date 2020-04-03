Charlotte challenges WWE Hall Of Famer to a first-time ever match

Flair called out this WWE legend whom she has never faced before.

This is a match-up that could potentially headline a WWE PPV!

Charlotte Flair has not faced this legend

Charlotte Flair faces off against NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36, as she challenged The Nightmare after winning the women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. That happens this weekend, April 4 and April 5, but Flair seems to have set her sights on her next challenger.

She responded to a tweet made by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on Twitter, challenging her to a match. Phoenix was promoting the WWE Network's 2K20 simulation, where Superstars from the past faced off against current Superstars in the WWE 2K20 game. Flair and Phoenix were pipped against each other in this simulation.

Flair challenged Phoenix to a match, saying that she wanted to "answer it" and that "there's only one way to find out".

What would happen if #TheGlamazon stepped into the ring with #TheQueen ??? Check out @WWENetwork

to get a glimpse of what could be... (and hear about the time I wrestled @RicFlairNatrBoy in a restaurant!) #WWEDreamMatchMania @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/ByzxiIdskP — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) April 2, 2020

Beth, I know this is an ad for the network special, but I wanted to answer it. Woman, there’s only one way to find out!! 👸🏼 https://t.co/3FjQsiJzs4 — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 3, 2020

The two icons of the WWE women's division have never faced each other in the ring before as Phoenix retired before Flair made it to WWE's main roster.

Charlotte Flair has been one of the key Superstars in WWE's Women's Revolution over the last few years, and is the most successful female Superstar in WWE. She has progressed superbly from NXT to RAW and SmackDown, and has been involved in several iconic and important moments in WWE history.

Phoenix was one of the best women Superstars of her generation and an important component of the women's evolution in WWE, and their transition from the diva era to what it is today.

She returned to the ring for the first time in six years at the 2018 women's Royal Rumble match and did so again at this year's Royal Rumble match. She also wrestled at last year's WrestleMania where she tag teamed with Natalya in a Fatal 4-Way tag team match for the woe women's tag team titles, which was won by The IIconics.

Flair and Phoenix were last seen in the same ring earlier this year at the Women's Royal Rumble match, which Flair won, but they have never had a singles match ever.

Flair faced off against another WWE legend, Trish Stratus, at last year's SummerSlam, a match which she won against the Hall of Famer. Perhaps facing Phoenix is the last match against an "icon" for Flair in WWE, and fans will want this match to happen in the near future. By the reactions to fans on social media, this is a match that they are desperate to watch on WWE soon!