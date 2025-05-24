Charlotte Flair to attack 5-time WWE Women's Champion and cost her a win at Money in the Bank ladder match? Possibility explored

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is being followed around on Friday Night SmackDown by a five-time women’s world champion. The 33-year-old wrestler is seeking to form an alliance with The Queen. However, Flair could attack Alexa Bliss and prevent her from winning the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Ad

Charlotte Flair faced Zelina Vega and Giulia in a Triple Threat MITB qualifying match. The Queen was almost equally matched by the Women’s United States Champion and The Beautiful Madness, who made her SmackDown debut this week. The final moments of the match saw the Japanese wrestler land a Northern Lights on Vega to punch her ticket to Money in the Bank.

Defeated, the 14-time women’s world champion was returning to her locker room backstage when she ran into Alexa Bliss. With her back turned to Flair, Lexi said that this was exactly why one should have friends, so that they can watch each other’s backs in pinch situations.

Ad

Trending

When The Queen confronted her, Bliss said that she was speaking to her doll. Before leaving, the 33-year-old said that she would see Flair at MITB, before sarcastically correcting herself.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Alexa Bliss had tried to establish a friendship with Charlotte Flair after making her first WWE appearance since the 2025 Elimination Chamber in a backstage segment. Lexi noted that she remembered how The Queen was nice to her during her NXT days, and it was something she didn’t receive from anybody.

In response, Flair simply said that she doesn’t remember any of it and asked Bliss to stay away. However, after getting taunted, Charlotte Flair could get back at Little Miss Bliss and cost her the Money in the Bank ladder match on June 7, 2025. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Ad

Charlotte Flair lost another verbal battle against Tiffany Stratton

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was part of an in-ring segment with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on this week’s episode of SmackDown. The Queen stated that a Money in the Bank win was the only thing she didn’t have on her resume yet, and she would win the briefcase and dethrone Tiffy.

Ad

Clapping back, The Buff Barbie used Flair’s words ahead of WrestleMania 41 against her. She stated that just a few weeks ago, it was The Queen who belittled a championship win by using the MITB contract.

Calling Flair a hypocrite, she asked the veteran why she was trying to even qualify for the ladder match if that was her stance. Dropping one last taunt, she said that Flair and Bliss were vintage old standards, while she was the new upgrade.

Ad

Expand Tweet

While Charlotte Flair is out of the MITB race, it would be interesting to see if Alexa Bliss can get back at Tiffany Stratton for her comment if she wins the briefcase for the second time in her career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More