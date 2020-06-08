Charlotte Flair to challenge Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Asuka has one more challenge before facing Nia Jax at Backlash

Asuka will defend her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair

Asuka is the RAW Women's Champion

Last week on WWE RAW, Charlotte Flair squared off against Asuka in a Champion vs Champion match. But their match was cut short due to Nia Jax's interference. Even though Asuka is set to defend her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Jax at Backlash, her rivalry with Charlotte Flair doesn't seem to end.

Asuka vs Charlotte Flair on WWE RAW

WWE has confirmed that the former NXT Women's Champion will make an appearance on tonight's episode of RAW. The Queen will challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. On the RAW after Money In The Bank, Becky Lynch shocked the WWE Universe when she announced that she was taking time off to focus on motherhood. In the process, The Man handed over the RAW Women's Championship to Asuka. The night before Lynch's announcement, Asuka defeated five other women to win the Money In The Bank briefcase. Instead of getting a Title shot, Asuka received the Title because Lynch was relinquishing it.

Charlotte Flair lost her NXT Women's Championship to Io Shirai on this weekend's NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV. If Asuka fails to successfully defend her Women's Championship, we may see Charlotte Flair take on Jax this Sunday.

Asuka vs Charlotte Flair in WWE

The first time Asuka faced Charlotte Flair in the WWE was at WrestleMania 34. Asuka earned her shot at Charlotte's WWE SmackDown Women's Championship when she won the Women's Royal Rumble earlier that year. At WrestleMania, Asuka tapped out to Flair, ending her 914-day undefeated streak.

Asuka won her first WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC in 2018. The Empress of Tomorrow won the title in WWE's first-ever Women's TLC match. She beat Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to win her first Championship in WWE. After hundred days as SmackDown Women's Champion, Asuka lost the Title to Charlotte Flair.

In her time in WWE, Asuka has won all Women's Titles that the company has to offer. She has been the NXT Champion, both RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion and one half of the Women's Tag Team Champion.

