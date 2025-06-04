  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Charlotte Flair to debut a shocking new look on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Charlotte Flair to debut a shocking new look on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

By Parth Pujara
Modified Jun 04, 2025 11:20 GMT
Charlotte Flair. [Image via WWE.com and Charlotte
Charlotte Flair. [Images via WWE.com & The Queen's IG]

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated performers in the history of WWE. After missing over a year of action due to injury, The Queen is on a mission to reclaim her spot at the top of the women's division. In an interesting possibility, Flair could switch a few things up about her presentation and debut a brand-new look on this week's SmackDown.

Ad

The speculations arose after The Queen responded to a fan-made picture on X, in which Flair was seen sporting dark hair. The Queen reacted to the image with an emoji that sparked curiosity among fans. You can see her response below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Charlotte Flair is currently involved in a developing storyline with Alexa Bliss. The Five Feet of Fury seems to have a proposition for Flair, but The Queen has not shown any interest thus far. However, it could change soon, as the former world champion could debut a dark persona with a new look and join forces with Little Miss Bliss.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Since arriving at the scene, Flair has not made any significant changes to her character or presentation. Considering the negative fan reception she has been getting lately, The Queen may decide to undergo a makeover and debut a new look. It could happen as soon as this week's SmackDown, which will serve as the go-home episode of the blue brand's show ahead of the Money in the Bank PLE.

Ad

The Queen was unsuccessful in punching her ticket to the Women's MITB Ladder Match, as Giulia came out on top during the Triple Threat qualifying bout that also featured Zelina Vega. While she might not be officially booked for the PLE, The Queen could still make a splash by appearing during the Ladder Match and causing chaos. She could help Alexa Bliss win the briefcase, solidifying their alliance.

While it could be exciting, it is worth noting that the scenario mentioned above is only speculative. Fans will have to wait and see what The Queen has in store for them in the future.

Ad

WWE veteran comments on Charlotte Flair's current position in the company

Speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell discussed Charlotte Flair's booking in the Stamford-based promotion as of late.

"I think she [Charlotte Flair] is just lost. I mean, when she came back, she didn't dominate when she went up against Tiffany Stratton. Their match wasn't that good, and they had that problem when they went out there and started shooting at each other. I mean, I'm lost with that," Mantell said. [From 1:26:00 to 1:26:28]
Ad
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for The Queen in WWE.

About the author
Parth Pujara

Parth Pujara

.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications