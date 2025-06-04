Charlotte Flair to debut a shocking new look on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated performers in the history of WWE. After missing over a year of action due to injury, The Queen is on a mission to reclaim her spot at the top of the women's division. In an interesting possibility, Flair could switch a few things up about her presentation and debut a brand-new look on this week's SmackDown.

The speculations arose after The Queen responded to a fan-made picture on X, in which Flair was seen sporting dark hair. The Queen reacted to the image with an emoji that sparked curiosity among fans. You can see her response below:

Charlotte Flair is currently involved in a developing storyline with Alexa Bliss. The Five Feet of Fury seems to have a proposition for Flair, but The Queen has not shown any interest thus far. However, it could change soon, as the former world champion could debut a dark persona with a new look and join forces with Little Miss Bliss.

Since arriving at the scene, Flair has not made any significant changes to her character or presentation. Considering the negative fan reception she has been getting lately, The Queen may decide to undergo a makeover and debut a new look. It could happen as soon as this week's SmackDown, which will serve as the go-home episode of the blue brand's show ahead of the Money in the Bank PLE.

The Queen was unsuccessful in punching her ticket to the Women's MITB Ladder Match, as Giulia came out on top during the Triple Threat qualifying bout that also featured Zelina Vega. While she might not be officially booked for the PLE, The Queen could still make a splash by appearing during the Ladder Match and causing chaos. She could help Alexa Bliss win the briefcase, solidifying their alliance.

While it could be exciting, it is worth noting that the scenario mentioned above is only speculative. Fans will have to wait and see what The Queen has in store for them in the future.

WWE veteran comments on Charlotte Flair's current position in the company

Speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell discussed Charlotte Flair's booking in the Stamford-based promotion as of late.

"I think she [Charlotte Flair] is just lost. I mean, when she came back, she didn't dominate when she went up against Tiffany Stratton. Their match wasn't that good, and they had that problem when they went out there and started shooting at each other. I mean, I'm lost with that," Mantell said. [From 1:26:00 to 1:26:28]

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for The Queen in WWE.

