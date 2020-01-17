Charlotte Flair delivers emphatic message to fans who say she's "booked too strongly" [Exclusive]

Charlotte Flair had A LOT to say!

Ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, I had the pleasure of interviewing seven Superstars inside BT Sport's WWE media bus, one of whom was Charlotte Flair.

While chatting with The Queen, I had to bring up the recent criticism that Flair is "booked too strongly" despite having the highest loss ratio in WWE 2019.

Before I could even complete my question, Charlotte Flair would cut me off and say, "Are you ready for a promo?" before unloading on her nay-sayers.

"Okay, are you ready for a promo? This is my promo, my exclusive promo.

"If you look at my stats, I have THE HIGHEST losing record out of anyone on the roster. It's just, 'Oh, it's Charlotte Flair.'

The Queen would go on to explain why she thinks such strong criticism comes her way.

"I think a detriment to me, which is also a positive, is I am consistent. I am consistent, I am never hurt, I am always here. It's almost like, 'Yes, that is awesome,' but at the same time, it's like, I've never had the opportunity for the fans to miss me, but that's what people forget.

"It's like, yes, I won a match this week - Oh, my God, I won a match - but they're like... "Oh, she wins all the time." But that's not been the case. Actually I've, like you said, lost more matches than probably any female booked currently. It's crazy. I think it's the stigma of the name and always being in the title picture - but I'm consistent and a workaholic. It's a good thing and a bad thing, you know?

