Charlotte Flair discusses future match against Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia

Charlotte Flair says she would be “honored” to go one-on-one with Becky Lynch in a WWE match in Saudi Arabia.

In 2018, WWE began holding two major events in Saudi Arabia every year. The two most recent shows featured singles matches between female Superstars. Lacey Evans vs. Natalya took place at Crown Jewel 2019, while Bayley faced Naomi at Super ShowDown 2020.

UFM’s Faisal Almughaisib said on a WWE media call that it would be his dream to see Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia. The WrestleMania 35 main-eventer responded by saying she would happily face Lynch or any other Superstar in the country.

“That sounds amazing! I would be honored and I know she would be as well. Yeah, I would love that. Any opponent, actually. If Becky’s not back yet, I would love just to have the opportunity to perform there.”

Becky Lynch faced Charlotte Flair in five singles matches at WWE PPVs between September 2018 and May 2019. They also competed in Triple Threat matches at SummerSlam 2018 (w/Carmella) and at WrestleMania 35 (w/Ronda Rousey).

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s current WWE statuses

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch gave birth to her first child with Seth Rollins, Roux, in December 2020. It is not clear when the former RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion plans to make her WWE in-ring return.

As for Charlotte Flair, she teamed with Asuka to win the Women’s Tag Team titles last month at the TLC pay-per-view. The former rivals will defend the titles against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at the 2021 Royal Rumble. Charlotte Flair will also compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match.

