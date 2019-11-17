Charlotte Flair gives honest opinion on how WWE booked her in the 2019 draft (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair was picked in the first round of the 2019 WWE draft

Despite promoting SmackDown’s move to FOX in various WWE media appearances throughout 2019, Charlotte Flair was chosen to be a member of the RAW roster when the draft took place in October.

The 10-time Women’s Champion, who has previously represented both RAW (July 2016-April 2017) and SmackDown (April 2017-October 2019), told Sportskeeda’s Alan John during her trip to Bangalore, India that she wanted to be part of the new era of SmackDown on FOX, but she also feels like she has achieved everything she can on the Blue brand.

“I really don’t think there’s a difference [between RAW and SmackDown]. I do think the move to FOX is super exciting, it’s a whole new demographic. Nobody does sports and entertainment better than WWE, and to have that combination on FOX, a sports network…

“I’m a little sad I’m not on FOX, to be honest, but RAW is where I made a name for myself, so to be back on RAW feels good, and to come back after everything I’ve achieved on SmackDown, it’s like ‘I’m back!’ It’s not like this is my last year, so you always go back and forth. I do think I had done… there wasn’t anything left to do on SmackDown.”

In recent weeks, Flair won back-to-back tag team matches with Natalya against Billie Kay & Peyton Royce and Asuka & Kairi Sane, while she lost a Women's Tag Team Championship match with Becky Lynch against The Kabuki Warriors on the most recent episode of RAW.

