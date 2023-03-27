Charlotte Flair gives her honest opinion on Ronda Rousey in WWE

Charlotte Flair recently gave her out-of-character thoughts on Ronda Rousey as a WWE in-ring competitor.

Rousey made her name in mixed martial arts before joining WWE. In 2018, the UFC Hall of Famer teamed up with Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 34. The match was widely viewed as one of the best on the show.

In an interview with The Athletic, Flair praised her former opponent for quickly adapting to life in WWE:

"Ronda's debut match at [WrestleMania 34] was one of the best debut matches I've ever seen. Having the opportunity to work with her, from a personal standpoint, I admire so much what she was able to create and do for women within the UFC."

Alex ☝🏼 @AJG424 Day 34 of posting a Wrestlemania photo until the 39th edition begins



WRESTLEMANIA 34

Ronda Rousey makes her in ring debut and delivers a pipers pit to Triple H before tapping out Stephanie McMahon Day 34 of posting a Wrestlemania photo until the 39th edition beginsWRESTLEMANIA 34Ronda Rousey makes her in ring debut and delivers a pipers pit to Triple H before tapping out Stephanie McMahon https://t.co/hl2976AVMd

In 2019, Flair and Rousey participated in the first women's main event in WrestleMania history alongside Becky Lynch. The Queen has also gone one-on-one with The Baddest Woman on the Planet several times, including at WrestleMania 38 last year.

Why Charlotte Flair admires Ronda Rousey so much

During her time in the UFC, Ronda Rousey became one of the biggest box-office attractions in sports. She also earned an Olympic bronze medal in Judo at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Charlotte Flair went on to praise Rousey for changing the game for female fighters in mixed martial arts:

"I don't want to use the word inspiring because it's so cliché, but what she was able to accomplish is what I've always wanted to accomplish within our little world. Then, getting the opportunity to work her, she is an extremely fast learner and listens really well. So, it's been great. I look forward to seeing what else she does."

Moving forward, Flair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 39 this weekend. Rousey is set to join forces with Shayna Baszler in a fatal four-way tag team match at the two-night event.

