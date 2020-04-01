Charlotte Flair has an interesting question for WWE fans ahead of WrestleMania 36

Flair is going to face Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's title at WrestleMania 36.

The rivalry kicked off soon after Charlotte won the 2020 Royal Rumble match.

Charlotte Flair

At WrestleMania 36, the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair will take on NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, with the latter's title belt on the line. Flair recently put up a tweet hyping up her WrestleMania outing with Ripley and asked a rather interesting question to the WWE Universe.

Flair included a poll in her tweet and mentioned how NXT has grown a lot over the course of the past five years. She then asked the fans whether beating Rhea will make her an 11-time WWE Women's Champion. Check out the tweet below:

NXT is our third brand and has grown so much since I left. So, my question for you guys is this: When Rhea bows down, is that #11 or nah? — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 1, 2020

Flair is currently a 10-time Women's Champion. She has won the RAW Women's title four times and is a five-time SmackDown Women's Champion. Additionally, she has won the WWE Divas title on one occasion.

NXT was once regarded as WWE's developmental territory, where the promotion created future stars who would move up to the main roster after honing their craft there. As time passed, NXT became a legit third brand. It went on to topple RAW and SmackDown at Survivor Series 2019, winning four Interbrand matches.

Rhea Ripley won the NXT Women's title soon after by defeating Shayna Baszler. After Charlotte Flair won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match, Ripley confronted her on WWE RAW and laid down a challenge for WrestleMania. It would be interesting to see whether a title win at WrestleMania will make Flair an 11-time Champion. If it does happen, it remains to be seen whether WWE will add her previous NXT Women's title win to her overall record.