Charlotte Flair to help her ex-tag team partner in massive WWE Queen of the Ring match? Exploring the possibility

Charlotte Flair failed to qualify for the Queen of the Ring Tournament semi-finals on SmackDown last week. This has put a huge question mark on what the future holds for her. Well, The Queen may have lost her opportunity, but she could help her former tag team partner get a step closer to winning the entire thing. This week on SmackDown, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will lock horns in the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

Flair has a rich history with The Empress of Tomorrow, as the two superstars forged a brief alliance in 2020. In a shocking turn of events, she could interfere in the bout and cost Bliss, allowing Asuka to win the high-stakes match. However, Charlotte Flair may not do that with an intent to help the Japanese star but rather with a malignant desire to cost Alexa Bliss.

Flair and Bliss are currently involved in a cold war against each other on SmackDown. It has been going on for the past few weeks. But things took an interesting turn last week when The Five Feet of Fury snatched a victory away from Charlotte Flair's grasp during the Queen of the Ring contest. Following that, Alexa Bliss mocked the 14-time world champion to rub salt in her wounds.

The Queen may not have forgotten that, and there is a good possibility she may come looking for revenge. The 39-year-old might cost Bliss her big match against Asuka, squandering her opportunity to win the QOTR Tournament. This could ultimately lead to a full-fledged feud between the two veterans on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Asuka could advance to the finals of the tournament. However, the above scenario is entirely speculative.

Charlotte Flair to face Alexa Bliss in a match at Night of Champions?

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are currently at loggerheads, and WWE seems to be cooking something between the two. They have been involved in several segments on SmackDown in the past few weeks. This is a clear indication that the Triple H-led creative team is setting them up for a big feud.

There are chances that Bliss and Flair may battle each other in a marquee match at an upcoming premium line event. This potential match could take place at Night of Champions later this month, as the company often tries to add a star-studded card for its shows in Saudi Arabia.

Well, the creative team can also save this blockbuster match for Evolution, which is set to take place next month. The return of the all-women PLE has stirred quite a buzz, and WWE will likely make sure to create a stacked card. And what better addition than pitting two icons against each other?

A match between Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair could set the internet abuzz. Does Triple H have such plans in mind? Nothing can be said for sure as of now, as this is only speculation.

