Charlotte Flair - 'I'm the only one in the Horsewomen who can call herself a Horsewoman' (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair is one of WWE's most successful female Superstars

Sportskeeda’s Alan John had the opportunity to speak to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair during her recent trip to Bangalore, India.

One of her most interesting comments from the interview came when she discussed the possibility of WWE booking a Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen match, with Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks going up against Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

“It just has to be the right storyline. Yes, it’s very exciting, but it just can’t be done to be done. You want to feel the build, you want to feel the animosity, you want to feel why these four want to face these four. It’s just a matter of when that story starts.”

Flair went on to reveal that it bothers her when people refer to any of the other seven women as a “Four Horsewoman” – a name that comes from the legendary Four Horsemen faction, which consisted of Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson and Tully Blanchard.

“Well, first of all, out of all these women, I’m the only one that can claim to be a Horsewoman. That’s what bothers me. All seven of them can just shut their mouths. I’m the only Flair, so if anyone gets to call themselves a Horsewoman, it’s Charlotte Flair. That goes to the Four Horsewomen in WWE, the Four Horsewomen of MMA, so you tell them that! [laughs] I’ve never said that in an interview, so I’m feeling a little testy.”

The 10-time WWE Women’s Champion even name-dropped Impact Wrestling’s Tessa Blanchard – the daughter of Tully, who has recently started working in AEW – as somebody who has the right to call herself a Horsewoman.

“If anything, I should have Tessa Blanchard [as another Horsewoman], right?”

