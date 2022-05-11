×
Charlotte Flair indefinitely ruled out of WWE television

Charlotte Flair lost her SmackDown Championship at WrestleMania Backlash
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified May 11, 2022 10:26 PM IST
News

Charlotte Flair will be out of action for an indefinite period of time following her match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion lost the title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, as The Baddest Woman on the Planet beat her in an "I Quit" Match. WWE subsequently confirmed that The Queen suffered a fractured radius during the match.

On this week's edition of WWE's The Bump, the company announced that Flair will be sidelined indefinitely due to her injuries. Kayla Braxton shared the news and called it a "huge blow" to the roster.

UPDATE: @MsCharlotteWWE will be out of action indefinitely as a result of injuries suffered in her match at #WMBacklash at the hands of @RondaRousey, @WWETheBump has reported. wwe.com/article/charlo…

As per earlier reports, Flair wanted to take some time off WWE programming due to her looming marriage to Andrade El Idolo - followed by their honeymoon. They are set to tie the knot this summer, but the exact date was not disclosed. The injury might be the company's way of temporarily writing her off of television.

Ric Flair praised Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey after WrestleMania Backlash

WWE Legend Ric Flair has showered praise on The Queen and Ronda Rousey after their epic showdown at WrestleMania Backlash. The Nature Boy took to Twitter shortly after Rousey made his daughter say "I quit" to congratulate the two female stars. He labeled the two heavy-hitters as the greatest in the history of WWE's women's division.

“Greatest Performance By Two Performers In The History Of Women’s Professional Wrestling. Congrats To Both Of You! Words Cannot Describe How Epic, Bada**, And Real It Was! Thank You For Bringing So Much Honor To Our Business! Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey," wrote Ric Flair.
WWE will most likely miss Flair's star power during her absence. Who do you think will replace her in the SmackDown main event scene? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Colin Tessier
