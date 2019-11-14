Charlotte Flair meets athletes from Special Olympics Bharat, calls it the best part of her India trip (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair is in India for some very special events

The Queen, Charlotte Flair, is arguably the greatest female Superstar in the history of WWE, and while she may have stepped out of the spotlight, for the time being, she remains one of the company's top global ambassadors. Charlotte Flair was in Mumbai recently to celebrate Children's Day with some very special fans of hers.

While she entered the room where the event was taking place in heel mode, telling Sportskeeda's own Divesh Merani that she didn't like the Becky Lynch shirt that he was wearing, she would quickly slip out of character and be all smiles, as she interacted with children from Special Olympics Bharat. She described meeting these talented young souls as the best part of her India trip!

Charlotte Flair addresses the media during her trip to Mumbai

And that's not all that Charlotte will be doing as a part of her visit. While in Mumbai, she will bring the glitz and glamor of sports entertainment to the world of Bollywood, when she gets a chance to interact with a top star from the Hindi film industry. Moreover, she is also scheduled to be a part of Comic Con in Bangalore, where Team Sportskeeda will be on-ground, bringing you the latest as it happens.

Flair cuts a cake to celebrate Children's Day in style

Like so many other WWE Superstars have said in the past, Charlotte expressed the fact that the most rewarding aspect of her job was putting smiles on the faces of kids. It was indeed beautiful to see these young men and women elated to interact with someone they've only previously seen on TV.

Flair took the time to interact with every single fan in attendance, signing autographs for them, with the widest smile on her face, chatting with every boy and girl. She spoke about the pivotal role that sports had played in her life and described it as a universal language. An already bright moment was further brightened with Charlotte Flair, who's a truly bright and radiant soul in every way.

