Charlotte Flair officially announces her entry into the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Charlotte Flair officially announced her entry into next year's Women's Royal Rumble battle royal match.

WWE RAW emanated tonight from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut and kicked off with a wild brawl between Seth Rollins & AOP and Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe. During the middle of the show, Charlotte Flair trotted down the ramp and entered the ring.

She took a mic and it was apparent that she was going to cut a promo. Charlotte then proceeded to say that she was officially entering her name into the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Charlotte added that she has achieved a lot of accolades within WWE and 2019 has been a fairly memorable year for her as she became the first-ever 10-time Women's Champion when she defeated Bayley to win the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at Hell in a Cell.

However, The Queen added that she is yet to win the Women's Royal Rumble and hopes to start 2020 by winning the Rumble and earning herself a championship opportunity and thereby a guaranteed match at WrestleMania 36.

Afterward, Flair openly challenged anyone to step into the ring and fight her and it was answered by Natalya. She won the match after tapping out The Queen of Harts to the Figure Eight leglock.