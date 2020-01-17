Charlotte Flair opens up about not having another WWE Evolution pay-per-view

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Charlotte Flair

WWE Evolution was a huge success back in 2018 but there have been no talks to hold another pay-per-view like that. The all-women PPV saw Charlotte Flair battle Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship but was unable to get her hands on the title.

The Last Women Standing match was touted as the match of the year by a large majority of the WWE Universe but the company did not seem interested in having the 2nd edition of the all-women PPV.

Charlotte was talking to Cultaholic at the BT Sport's WWE launch party when she was asked about the pay-per-view's next edition. She stated that she was happy was with the success of the first edition and if it does not happen again, it would not be a bad thing. She said:

“I thought the first Evolution was such a success and it was really fun to see the past, the present, and technically the future from NXT altogether on one card in one night. But if it doesn’t happen again…Personally, for me, I always want to be on the card where the entire men’s roster is on it because I want to go, ‘I had the best match, male or female.’ So to me, it’s not necessarily a negative if it doesn’t happen again, but if it does happen again I think it’s so exciting.”

Charlotte is on Monday Night RAW now but is not in the title picture at this moment.