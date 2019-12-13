Charlotte Flair opens up on what it's like to be held to a different standard

Charlotte Flair was a guest of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast earlier this week. During the interview, Flair discussed the state of the WWE Women's division as well as stating that she was held to a different standard than most of the roster. Charlotte counted down her achievements in the past year including retiring Trish Stratus, who she called the 'greatest WWE Superstar of all time'.

Here's what Charlotte had to say:

"Let me speak from how I feel about the current situation from my performance, I feel like The Queen is held to such a different standard," admitted Charlotte. "That is a mixed blessing. Unless I am not out there doing above extraordinary or having the greatest match ever it's like what's happening? Now that I'm walking into TLC in a tag match I go back and I was thinking about my last year after that TLC match and I go, I found a new gear walking into that Triple Threat match last year.

Then there was the Royal Rumble and the storytelling at the end of it with Nia Jax and Becky Lynch and then I main evented WrestleMania and then I arguably retired the greatest WWE Superstar that we've ever had, Trish Stratus. It's like, I had all of those moments last year, I felt those moments. Like, with Ronda Rousey last year at Survivor Series that is one of the most legit things I have ever seen, like, how did I fall off? If the bar is set so high maybe this just doesn't feel like that gear." H/T: WINC

Charlotte Flair will team up with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WWE TLC as they take on the team of Asuka and Kairi Sane.