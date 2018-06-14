WWE Rumor Mill: Charlotte Flair Pulled From Upcoming WWE tour, Needs Surgery

The former Women's Champion has been wrestling injured for the past few months

Charlotte Flair is missing WWE's tour of Japan

What's the story?

Charlotte Flair has been pulled from the upcoming WWE tour in Japan since the former Women's Champion needs surgery on her ruptured implant.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte has been wrestling with this injury since before WrestleMania and has been putting off surgery because she didn't want to miss out on facing Asuka on the Grandest Stage of Them All or being part of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match for the second year in a row.

Flair is one of the favorites heading into the Money in the Bank ladder match this year since only Becky Lynch and The Queen have been part of the match before.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest installment of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Charlotte had been pulled from WWE's upcoming tour of Japan on June 29th and 30th because she is finally set to undergo surgery on the ruptured implant that she suffered a number of months ago.

Charlotte was scheduled to be part of the shows at Sumo Hall at the end of this month, but WWE has decided that now is the perfect time for the former Women's Champion to have the much-needed surgery.

Charlotte's recovery time is only expected to be around a month, which means that she could still go on to win The Money in the Bank contract this weekend, but wait to cash in at SummerSlam.

What's next?

Charlotte is part of the eight-woman field for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this weekend, a match that also includes Lana, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, Natalya and Alexa Bliss.

Has WWE picked the right time for Charlotte to undergo surgery? Could she still win the Money in the Bank ladder match? Have your say in the comments section below...