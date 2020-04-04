Charlotte Flair puts out once-in-a-lifetime offer for fans who want to watch WrestleMania 36 live

Charlotte Flair recently took to Twitter to offer the WWE Universe this rare opportunity!

Will The Queen keep her word and do it for her fans?

Charlotte Flair

WrestleMania 36 is almost upon us, and The Show of Shows is about to take place on two nights for the first time.

With the coronavirus pandemic plaguing the world and most regions of the United States, the venue for WrestleMania was shifted from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

WrestleMania will now emanate from WWE's Performance Centre without any live spectators. This decision was taken to adhere to the social distancing norms laid down by medical personnel and the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the adverse circumstances, WWE has done well to put together an exciting 16-match card for The Show of Shows. 10-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently took to Twitter to put out a unique once-in-a-lifetime offer for the WWE Universe.

What did Charlotte Flair offer?

Charlotte wrote that since WrestleMania begins tomorrow, watching it along with friends and family is a part of the experience. The Queen offered to broadcast the show through a Zoom-type call and asked if anyone would be interested in watching together.

Mania starts tomorrow- and watching with friends is a part of the experience. If I put together a Zoom-type call, would you guys be interested in watching together? Can you behave? Let me know if you’re interested! 👸 — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 3, 2020

The post has received a good response from fans till now. Most of them have shared their willingness to watch the biggest show of the year together. Charlotte will take on NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley for her title whereby if she wins, she will become a two-time NXT Women's Champion and quite possibly an 11-time World Champion.