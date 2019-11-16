Charlotte Flair reacts to CM Punk's WWE Backstage debut (Exclusive)

CM Punk appeared at the end of this week's WWE Backstage

After almost six years away from WWE programming, it has been confirmed that CM Punk will be a regular analyst on weekly FS1 show WWE Backstage.

Sportskeeda’s Alan John caught up with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair during her recent trip to Bangalore, India, and asked the 10-time Women’s Champion to give her take on Punk’s long-awaited return.

“I’ve been here [in India], so I feel like I don’t know what’s happening! My reaction is: never say never. He’s back. Everyone always comes back. I don’t care what you say, what anyone says, never say never.”

How did CM Punk debut on WWE Backstage?

As well as hosts Renee Young and Booker T, this week’s episode of WWE Backstage featured appearances from Adam Cole, Mick Foley, Paige and Samoa Joe.

Just when it looked as though the show was set to end, Young revealed that she wanted to create an “iconic, history-making” moment, just like WWE does with their matches and storylines.

She then surprised the rest of the analysts by introducing CM Punk, who announced his arrival by confirming that he will appear on next week’s show.

“It’s as simple as this: Just when they think they’ve got the answers, I change the culture. I’ll see you here next week.”

