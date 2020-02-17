Charlotte Flair reacts to confirmation of her WrestleMania 36 title match

Charlotte Flair at NXT Takeover: Portland

When Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble 2020 this year, there was a sense of dread because everyone thought that she was going to run back her rivalry with Becky Lynch - one that had been featured multiple times over the years in WWE programming.

Instead, WWE chose to go a different direction and had NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley goad Flair into a title match at WrestleMania 36, and while Flair didn't outright accept her challenge immediately, the direction was clear.

At NXT Takeover: Portland, it was more than clear as Rhea Ripley defeated Bianca Belair and was then attacked by The Queen herself. After that, Flair made it clear that her challenge was accepted and she'll be using her Royal Rumble victory to cash in on an NXT Women's Championship shot.

Flair is no stranger to making history and she let it be known on Twitter that "everything" she does is history, saying:

For the first time, an NXT Championship will be defended at WrestleMania. While there have been questions about the men's title, it's a bit unclear since the direction is different coming out of NXT Takeover: Portland. Either way, this could be a star-making rivalry for Rhea Ripley.