Charlotte Flair responds to Triple H's comments about WWE not doing another all-women's show

During a recent pre-NXT TakeOver: In Your House conference call, Triple H made remarks about why another all-women's show in WWE is not necessary. His comments drew a lot of attention on social media, and current RAW star Charlotte Flair has weighed in on the matter.

In late 2018, WWE hosted its first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event called Evolution in response to that year's WWE Crown Jewel show held in Saudi Arabia which only comprised of men's matches. Since then, many fans have been pushing for the second installment of Evolution, including some wrestlers such as Mickie James and Maria Kanellis.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that although she thinks an all-women's show would be great, she prefers to be on the same card as the men.

“I think [another Evolution is] more of a when [than an if], but I get asked this question a lot," said Charlotte. "Would an all-women's show be great? Yes. Would another all-women's pay-per-view be great? Yes. But I'm in the mindset that I want to be on the card with men. I want to be on the card where there's eight matches and I want to be the best of the night no matter the gender. I don't need an all-women's show or an all-women's pay-per-view to highlight my performance or skill or being a lady wrestler. No. I want to prove, no matter man or woman, I am the best. I think it's great, but I don't need an all-women's show to show I'm a great wrestler.”

Charlotte Flair also reacted to people getting upset over Triple H's words that WWE has the best women's division in the world.

“Any promotion, any female star, anyone should say they are the best," she said. "You should not be in this business unless you're saying you're the best. Wherever you are in the world you should say you're the best.”

WWE does indeed have the best women's division in the world, and Charlotte Flair herself is living proof of that.

Charlotte Flair on challenging Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women's Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell

Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair will battle Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women's Championship this Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell. The two stars faced off for the first time at WrestleMania 36 for the NXT Women's Title, which Flair won. This time, Rhea Ripley will have to find a way to overcome The Queen in order to keep her title.

During the interview, Charlotte Flair also discussed her upcoming title match with Rhea Ripley.

"I think this year we've actually had an opportunity to tell a story on the platform to do it so people are more anticipated for the match, seeing us go back and forth and trying to have this oneupmanship," Charlotte said. "I'm really looking forward to it."

Other matches on the card include Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell Match for the Universal Championship, Bayley vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship inside Hell in a Cell.

Which match are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Greg Bush