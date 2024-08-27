Charlotte Flair to return after 267 days for a massive WWE showdown? Exploring potential rematch

Charlotte Flair is a name the WWE Universe hasn't heard announced for in-ring action in 263 days now. Having suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December against Asuka, The Queen was sidelined. However, recently, there have been rumors suggesting a return is imminent. And now, she might just return in a few days, setting up a massive WWE showdown.

This massive showdown would feature Charlotte Flair herself, and the Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan. The two are no strangers to each other and have clashed on several occasions. However, should The Queen return and confront her, it would be the first time the two go head-to-head in singles competition with the title on the line. The big question though, is where will this confrontation take place?

Well, where better than four days from now in Germany, at Bash in Berlin. Liv Morgan is set to team up with "Daddy Dom" Dominik Mysterio and take on the Terror Twins, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. It wouldn't be much of a stretch for Charlotte Flair to return and take out Morgan, costing both her and Mysterio the match. This could lead to Liv and Flair butting heads on RAW, for the Women's World Championship.

This would also be a great way to keep Rhea Ripley in the picture, as she too has a history with the 14-time world champion. But, this is nothing more than conjecture, and there is no telling if WWE will pull the trigger on this, let alone when Flair will return.

Reports suggest Charlotte Flair is expected to return sometime in November

There is no denying that Charlotte Flair's return is inevitable. However, it might not be as early as Bash in Berlin. That being said, she is expected to return sometime soon, and if certain reports are to be believed, the WWE Universe can expect her to be fully recuperated and back in action in about two months.

According to PWN, based on her current timetable, The Queen could return sometime in November. This is certainly great news for her fans around the world, as her aura and ability have been missed in the squared circle. What's more, things could line up perfectly for her to make an emphatic and memorable comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

It will be amazing to see Charlotte back in the ring after such a long time. She has always strived for greatness and she will surely continue to do so once she returns. Hopefully, the reports prove true.

