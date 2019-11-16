Charlotte Flair reveals her favorite female performer from WWE NXT

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Nov 2019, 20:46 IST SHARE

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair made her wrestling debut in 2012 and seven years later, she's the only female Superstar in WWE to become a 10-time Women's Champion. Her three-year stay in NXT played a pivotal role in shaping her character and wrestling skills. While talking to talkSPORT, The Queen shed more light on her journey to the top of WWE and went on to pick her favorite Superstar from the current NXT roster.

WWE NXT

Charlotte Flair has always been a fan of Bianca Belair's work. When she was asked to pick her favorite performer from the Black-and-Gold brand, she once again spoke in favor of Belair and mentioned how The EST of NXT possesses all the tools to have a successful tenure in WWE.

Bianca Belair is still my pick for NXT right now though, for sure. Because you either have the ‘it’ factor or you don’t. I had to grow into it. When I first debuted and I won the Divas Championship, I didn’t feel ready. And then I won the Women’s championship for the first time at WrestleMania 32 and I was like ‘OK, now I’m ready’. But right now, Bianca Belair already has that ‘it’ factor and you can’t teach that.

The Queen also praised the skills of SmackDown's Nikki Cross. As of now, both of them are in separate brands but Flair expressed her desire to fight with her soon.

On Raw and SmackDown, right now, Nikki Cross has my eye. I know we're on different brands but I know we’ll probably end up on the same brand.

Don't forget to check out what Charlotte Flair had to say when she caught up with Sportskeeda.

Want us to know your thoughts on the matches that you see on TV? Go to our WWE section to rate and comment about them!