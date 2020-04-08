Charlotte Flair reveals how she felt performing in an empty arena at WrestleMania 36

Charlotte Flair won the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 by beating Rhea Ripley

The Queen claimed that she was more focused on having a good match than being worried about an empty arena

Flair became the new NXT Women's Champion at WrestleMania 36

The newly-crowned NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has revealed that not being able to perform in front of a crowd at WrestleMania 36 didn't make much difference to her.

Speaking to talkSPORT following WrestleMania 36, Flair stated that she didn't really put much thought into performing in an arena without fans since she was more focused on having a good match.

“I don’t know, I guess I didn’t really put that much thought to it. The only thing I was really thinking was ‘Ok, this is WrestleMania. How am I going to have the best match?’”

The Queen then went on to add that she saw the match as a chance to show everyone how talented she is.

“The NXT title is being defended for the first time and it being a big deal. I had to look at it as not a negative, but a positive and another opportunity to show people just how talented I am, I guess.”

The NXT Women's Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair was the opening match of the second day of WrestleMania 36. The match earned rave reviews due to the performance of the two Superstars.

When asked about how she felt about opening day two of WrestleMania, Flair revealed that she was incredibly pleased with the opportunity.

“Knowing we’re starting the show and it’s not going to be lost in translation. This is going to mean something and the NXT title is going to be showcased and highlighted. And I also feel like being the first entrance of WrestleMania on the night, felt like being the last. That’s how special it felt.”

With Flair now holding the NXT Women's Championship, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for her. Right now, Flair doesn't know what's next but confirmed that she would like to defend the title on all three brands.

“I hope it can be defended on all three brands, but I have no idea what the future holds as of right now. But, I am looking forward to new match-ups and I’ll definitely be watching the ladder match on Wednesday to see who will be the number one contender.”

The Queen won the NXT Women's Championship for the second time in her career after making Rhea Ripley tap out to the Figure-Eight Leg Lock at WrestleMania 36. As a result, she became the only person to achieve that feat after Shayna Baszler, who is also a two-time NXT Women Champion.