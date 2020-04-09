Charlotte Flair reveals her only issue with NXT becoming the third brand in WWE

Charlotte Flair has come a long way from her time in NXT.

The Queen had some concerns about the future of WWE with NXT becoming the third brand.

Charlotte Flair

At WrestleMania 36, Charlotte Flair shocked the world by defeating Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women's Championship. On a recent media call, Charlotte talked about what it felt like going back to the Performance Center now, and how there was only one issue with NXT becoming the third brand.

Charlotte Flair talks about returning to the WWE Performance Center

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair is now set to regularly perform in the WWE Performance Center as the NXT Women's Championship on a regular basis. She talked about what it felt like to return to the Performance Center, where she had been part of the first-ever class of athletes.

As someone who has succeeded from there, she said that it had changed completely and in truth sometimes she felt like an outsider seeing so much change.

"Now, when I go, I feel like 'am I the outsider?' even though I was part of the first class here because it was so different."

However, she also talked about how the change had helped in the evolution of WWE, and mentioned that NXT had become a third brand, indicating that the only problem surrounding this was that there was no developmental area left for the company.

"It really made me realize just how much NXT and the Performance Center as a whole, has evolved. Especially I guess in the entire company, with NXT being a third brand, we need a new developmental to developmental, as NXT is no longer developmental."

NXT had originally been founded as a developmental center for WWE, but over the years, with the help of Triple H and others, it has evolved to something quite more. Charlotte joked that NXT could not longer be called the developmental center and that they needed a new one, from where athletes would come to NXT and the other brands of RAW and SmackDown.

