Charlotte Flair reveals which Superstar has what it takes to face her at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 17 Nov 2019, 20:31 IST SHARE

Charlotte Flair headlined WrestleMania 35

Charlotte Flair is one of the few WWE Superstars who is almost guaranteed to be involved in a featured match on the main WrestleMania card every year.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Alan John during her recent trip to Bangalore, India, the 10-time Women’s Champion was hesitant to name-check any specific individuals in NXT who could follow in her footsteps by main-eventing WrestleMania.

“What we do three hundred plus days a year is a lot different to being a part of NXT. It’s a whole new audience, it’s a whole new speed, so I have to see someone, how they develop when they come to RAW and SmackDown and debut.”

Flair did, however, mention that Bianca Belair has the “It Factor” and she can see herself going up against “The EST of NXT” in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania one day.

“Do I think Bianca Belair has the ‘It Factor’? One hundred percent. Could I see myself one day facing her at WrestleMania? One hundred percent. You either sink or you swim when you get to the main roster, but I don’t think she would sink.”

Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania history

WrestleMania 32 (2016): Flair won the newly introduced WWE Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks.

WrestleMania 33 (2017): Flair unsuccessfully challenged for the RAW Women’s Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match against Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

WrestleMania 34 (2018): Asuka’s 914-day undefeated streak was ended by Flair, who retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship.

WrestleMania 35 (2019): Becky Lynch defeated RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Flair in the main event to become “Becky 2 Belts”.

Advertisement

You can listen to the full interview with Charlotte Flair below!

Catch Charlotte Flair live every week on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3.