Charlotte Flair reveals why WrestleMania 36 was special for everyone in WWE

Charlotte Flair had a memorable WWE WrestleMania 36.

This is one event that no one in WWE will be forgetting soon.

WWE WrestleMania 36 took place in the middle of the largest global emergency in recent memory. With the global situation being how it was, Charlotte Flair recalled on a recent media call, how everyone in WWE pulled together to put on the best show possible.

Charlotte Flair reveals how everyone in WWE worked together

WrestleMania 36 was special for a variety of reasons, but it was even more special for Charlotte, as she defeated Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women's Championship for the second time in her career.

In the recent media call, the WWE veteran women's wrestler revealed that WrestleMania 36 saw everyone in the company come together to help put on the best show possible under the prevailing circumstances. She said that the main intention of everyone involved was to help put smiles on the faces of everyone across the world and to distract them from the chaos outside.

"Watching a company pull together to continue to entertain our fans around the world and put smiles on people's faces is what we did, and we did it two nights."

With most events canceled, the world has certainly been starved for entertainment for some time. WrestleMania saw that to not be an issue, as they put on two nights of an exciting show.

The NXT Women's Champion also said that she hoped that everyone was able to stay safe at home and that she was looking forward to traveling overseas on WWE tours as soon as it will be safely possible again.

"I hope everyone's staying safe and staying at home, and we are looking forward to traveling overseas as soon as we can."

At WrestleMania, Charlotte Flair made history by using her Royal Rumble win to challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's title on the Grandest Stage in WWE. This was the first time in the history of the promotion that the title was defended at the biggest show of the year.

While Ripley was certainly the fan-favorite going into the night, The Queen showed that she cannot be counted out. She put on an excellent showing and despite Rhea's best tries, she was able to overcome everything that was thrown at her. Eventually, she used the Figure Eight, forcing Ripley to tap out, thereby becoming the two-time NXT Women's Champion.

