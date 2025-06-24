Charlotte Flair's new alliance to ruin WWE Night of Champions match? - 4 Finishes for Asuka vs. Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring finals

WWE Night of Champions is set to take place this Saturday from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The card for the premium live event is absolutely stacked.

John Cena and CM Punk will go one-on-one for the first time in 12 years. Additionally, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez will battle in a Street Fight, Karrion Kross is set to face Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton will clash with Cody Rhodes in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament.

The Queen of the Ring is also set to be decided at Night of Champions, with Asuka taking on Jade Cargill. The Empress of Tomorrow returned to in-ring competition after being out of action for more than a year and dominated the tournament. She defeated Alexa Bliss last week on SmackDown to advance to the finals. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill is focused on winning her first singles title in the company. The Storm took on Roxanne Perez this week on RAW and advanced to the finals for the QOTR.

In many ways, this is a classic example of the irresistible force meeting the immovable object. Asuka has been one of the most dominant female performers ever, and Jade is a wrecking machine. What will happen when they go one-on-one, and how might the bout end?

Below are four finishes for Asuka vs. Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring finals at WWE Night of Champions.

#4. Jade Cargill could defeat Asuka cleanly

Jade Cargill is a special performer. In All Elite Wrestling, she was the TBS Champion and had an undefeated streak. Since joining WWE in 2023, she has captured the Women's Tag Team Title on more than one occasion.

Much of Jade's success has come from her incredible physique and impressive displays of power. Perhaps the best example of this is her Jaded finisher. The talented WWE star has even hit the move on women larger than she is, which shows how powerful Jade truly is.

That finishing move could come into play at Night of Champions. Asuka could attempt a submission, and Jade could counter and then nail her Jaded finisher. If she does, Cargill could then pin Asuka for the win and thus be crowned queen.

#3. Asuka could make Jade tap out for the first time at WWE Night of Champions

Asuka is one of the most decorated female performers in wrestling history. She is a four-time Women's Champion and is the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion.

She has been successful utilizing a number of holds and moves, but perhaps her most effective strategy has been the Asuka Lock. When that dreaded submission hold is locked in, no WWE star can handle it.

Jade Cargill is yet to tap out since joining World Wrestling Entertainment, but that could change at Night of Champions. If Asuka locks in her hold, she could win cleanly by submission, and Jade may have no choice but to submit.

#2. Naomi could cost Jade Cargill the win

Naomi is a legend. She debuted in WWE around 15 years ago during the third season of NXT, back when the show was a contest-style program. Since then, she has won the SmackDown Women's Championship, Tag Team gold, and even the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

The former Glow absolutely hates Jade Cargill. That isn't an exaggeration. Just last year, the former friends had a backstage confrontation where Naomi destroyed Jade in a parking lot. Their issues have only intensified in WWE since then.

That animosity could rear its ugly head at Night of Champions. For nothing more than spite, Naomi could cost Jade the win. If she runs out and smashes Cargill with the Money in the Bank briefcase, Asuka could pick up an easy win. Of course, that's dependent on whether the referee misses the attack.

#1. Alexa Bliss could turn heel and attack Asuka with some help

Alexa Bliss is one of WWE's most popular stars. She is a former multi-time world champion and Women's Tag Team Champion. Alexa has also won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in the past.

Unfortunately, Bliss had a rough night on WWE SmackDown last week. She was in a semi-final round in the Queen of the Ring Tournament and ultimately lost to The Empress of Tomorrow. She seemed furious over her defeat, and that could lead to a heel turn where Alexa costs Asuka a win on Saturday.

Not only might Alexa come out and cost Asuka the win, but she might not do it alone. Charlotte Flair and Bliss have teased a feud and a friendship, but they could ultimately make the decision to unite. If they do, the two could beat down the Japanese star after costing her the win.

Perhaps IYO SKY and Asuka could work together to fight them at Evolution? Regardless, the two might ruin the Queen of the Ring finals by attacking The Empress.

