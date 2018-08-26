Charlotte Flair shouldn't fall prey to Roman Reign's treatment by the WWE Universe

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 908 // 26 Aug 2018, 14:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Charlotte Flair: The Women's Champion

A lot has been said about Becky Lynch's heel turn. Numerous articles shared talks about the various prospects that have cropped open because of Becky Lynch going rogue on her best friend Charlotte Flair. Becky Lynch seems to have the majority of fans cheering for her and it was evident from the crowd reaction when the former slapped Charlotte Flair after her victory and threw her at the announcer's table. A battered Charlotte Flair showed all signs of defeat with the Championship belt in her hands and tears streaming through her face hinting a more prominent babyface WWE has ever seen.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

This, of course, comes with a multitude of directions that WWE can take from here. Rumors doing round that Charlotte Flair will be facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 comes with the major possibility of such an outcome at SummerSlam. While it's clear that Becky Lynch's heel turn couldn't have come at a better time for the wrestler, WWE Universe will definitely try to push Charlotte Flair as the next face of the company in Women's division.

But will it work? Now that the WWE Universe has shown it's support to Becky Lynch turning heel is a more sympathetic way, there will hardly be any cheering for Charlotte Flair. There has been criticism in the past from fans worldwide for favoring a few wrestlers with regards to nepotism and Charlotte Flair has faced the wrath of the WWE universe in the past for the same reason, and it looks like after Becky Lynch's heel turn, Charlotte Flair could be at the receiving end of the same.

It will be Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

We have seen how WWE Universe works and how crowd fo the major part plays a pivotal role in building stories and arcs for future feuds. But in their idea to push Charlotte Flair as the face of the company who gave Asuka her first defeat and probably be the first to hand Ronda Rousey her first loss, things might fall apart for Ric Flair's daughter and the future Hall of Famer.

One hopes to see Charlotte with a considerable amount of support from the WWE Universe as she takes on Becky Lynch in the coming weeks. Cheering for the heel Becky Lynch and booing a babyface Charlotte Flair will only ruin things for the latter if WWE decides to push her to the pinnacle like it did with Roman Reigns.