Charlotte Flair to be suspended ahead of WrestleMania 41? 3 Punishments for The Queen for disobeying WWE's orders on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair has yet again crossed the lines, as she disobeyed orders and launched an attack on her WrestleMania 41 opponent, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. The Buff Barbie was in action on the blue brand, where she beat Roxanne Perez.

Before Tiffy could celebrate her win, the Queen pulled her out of the ring, unleashing a furious beating on the reigning women's champion. Charlotte Flair might face serious repercussions for disobeying WWE’s orders and putting her hands on Stratton.

Earlier in the night, Flair attacked Stratton in the parking lot and was sent back home for the night. However, that was not the case, as she made her presence felt after the Perez vs Stratton bout and launched a vicious attack on the latter.

In this article, we look at three punishments the Stamford-based promotion may impose on Charlotte Flair for ducking orders from the company’s higher-ups.

#3. Charlotte Flair might have to pay a massive fine

The Queen’s match against WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is one of the spectacles on the WrestleMania 41 card as the title will be on the line. Both women have been at each other's throats throughout the buildup and tension has finally led to Charlotte Flair snapping and unleashing a brutal attack on the champion.

Through her actions on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair tried to put her match against The Buff Barbie in jeopardy, which might have hung the entire division with no title bout at 'Mania if Stratton had sustained any injury. It also goes without saying that Flair disobeyed orders and was in the arena despite being asked to go home.

Hence, Nick Aldis could impose a massive fine on The Queen ahead of WrestleMania as punishment.

#2. Nick Aldis could suspend The Queen

With what happened on Friday Night SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton might look to get her revenge on The Queen for her actions, as Flair attacked The Buff Barbie twice on the same night, first in the parking lot, then after her match against Perez.

To avoid further clashes and punish Charlotte Flair for her actions, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could suspend Queen for the go-home edition of the blue brand ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#1. Charlotte Flair could be forced to leave SmackDown if she loses

The animosity between Flair and Tiffany Stratton is far from over and is intensifying with each passing day. Following the chaos on Friday night SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis might add a massive stipulation to their title match.

In a shocking turn of events, Nick Aldis could announce if Flair loses the bout at WrestleMania 41 she will have to leave SmackDown as there will be no place for her on the blue brand. By virtue of being the champion, Stratton could call the shots and force Aldis to add the asterisk to their match.

