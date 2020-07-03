5 WWE Superstars who could be elevated in Charlotte Flair's absence

Charlotte Flair will be absent for the foreseeable future. Who in the women's roster will likely see their stock rise?

With Charlotte Flair absent, who among the WWE women's roster will likely be elevated in her place?

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has been there and done it when it comes to her time in the WWE. There is no question that she is the most decorated WWE women's champion. With her recent loss of the NXT Women's Championship, the question as to what is next for her will need to wait. She is currently sidelined and with a timetable of a return not necessarily ironed out, she is waiting to hear about a return.

While Charlotte Flair will be absent from the ring, a number of questions about her 'spot' are asked and who will be involved in her absence. Several women are more than capable of being elevated in that role but the question is who among them will be the ones to do so.

The list of names of women that this could include involve former champions and some that have never before held a championship in the WWE. The question as to who will fans buy into more in that place as a contender is an argument we want to try and make.

Find something you’re passionate about 💛 https://t.co/xcUROJv64d — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 2, 2020

Charlotte Flair has had a great deal of success behind her so the question as to whether or not others will be able to step up and make us take notice is key.

#5 Natalya

Could this be the time for the Queen of Harts to resume her throne?

While Charlotte Flair is absent, a number of women will likely be put in a position to contend for a women's championship. A former Divas and Women's Champion and likely the longest standing female on the roster, Natayla, is in line to receive another resumed push with Charlotte Flair absent.

Her role as mentor and guiding force for so many of the women on the roster only shows how valuable a commodity she is in the women's division. Natalya has been in several different roles within her time on the roster.

The biggest concern was the ability transition from a face to a heel and back again.

Would fans believe it and if they did how long does she have left in her run with the WWE? With a seemingly new alliance appearing to form with Lana, a push in the right direction towards a women's championship run could be exactly what Natayla needs.

She was a very convincing heel during her feud with Nikki Bella and a sympathetic babyface when Sasha returned and quickly turned heel on her. What could this run look like and who will fall under her attack when she lays waste to several on the roster?

