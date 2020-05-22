Charlotte Flair

WWE has officially confirmed the second match for NXT TakeOver: In Your House, as NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is set to defend her title against arch-rivals Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai in a Triple Threat Match.

The match announcement was initially reported by TV Guide and WWE eventually took to Twitter to confirm the match for the first-ever TakeOver: In Your House card.

Charlotte Flair set to defend NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: In Your House

Charlotte Flair will be defending her NXT Women's Championship for the first time at an NXT TakeOver show since her title win at this year's WrestleMania 36. 'The Queen' is set to collide in a mega Triple Threat Match involving Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai.

WWE has been building towards a three-way bout for the past few weeks now. And, on this week's episode of WWE NXT, Flair interfered in the singles main event between Ripley and Shirai and laid both women out, resulting in a no-contest.

The three women will get a fair shot at each other and the NXT Women's Title at TakeOver: In Your House. Here is the match announcement made by WWE:

When did Charlotte Flair win the NXT Women's Championship?

At WrestleMania 36, Charlotte Flair captured the NXT Women's Championship for the second time in her career, as she defeated Rhea Ripley in an all-time classic and what also the first-ever NXT Women's Title match at WrestleMania.

Flair, who won this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, then went on to defend the title against Io Shirai on NXT after 'The Genius of The Sky' overcame five other women in a Ladder Match to earn her shot at the title. However, that match ended in a DQ and also led to the return of former champion Ripley.

Advertisement

When is NXT TakeOver: In Your House?

WWE recently announced the return of the 'In Your House' show but this time as an NXT TakeOver event. The show is scheduled for Sunday, June 7, 2020, and will feature a huge singles match between the WWE's newest signee Karrion Kross and former NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa.

Ciampa and Kross recently agreed to face each other in a singles match at TakeOver: In Your House. It is expected that WWE will add more matches to the show, now that Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai has already been confirmed as the first-title match for June 7.