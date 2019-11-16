Charlotte Flair unsure why WWE teamed her up with Natalya (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair and Natalya have become tag team partners

Charlotte Flair recently joined forces with Natalya to defeat Billie Kay & Peyton Royce and Asuka & Kairi Sane in back-to-back weeks on WWE RAW.

It looked as though the long-term enemies-turned-allies were going to receive an opportunity at the Women’s Tag Team titles after their win over the current Champions, The Kabuki Warriors, but Becky Lynch took Natalya's place and teamed with Flair in a losing effort for the titles last week.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Alan John during her trip to Bangalore, India, Flair did not have an answer when she was asked why she is now teaming with Natalya.

“Your guess is as good as mine! I don’t know [laughs], I really don’t know.”

Regarding their matches together as a tag team, Flair added that she was excited to be involved in another storyline with Natalya, especially as the history between their WWE characters dates all the way back to NXT in 2014.

“Amazing [working with Natalya]. We’re both queens and she put me on the map. We’ve faced each other in NXT, we’ve faced each other on RAW, we’ve faced each other on SmackDown, and then to be tagging and to see, professionally, our careers come full circle, was very unique and exciting.”

You can listen to the full interview with Charlotte Flair below!

