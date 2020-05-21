Charlotte Flair vs Bayley: 5 ways their WWE SmackDown match could end

Which champion will reign supreme on SmackDown?

This week's SmackDown episode will be nothing short of a pay-per-view event as WWE has announced several blockbuster matches. Two crucial first-round bouts of the Intercontinental Championship will occur this Friday, while a mixed tag team match will likely serve as the finale for a personal rivalry. On the women's side, the NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will appear on SmackDown once again to take on the Blue brand's premier female star, Bayley.

Next week on #SmackDown



- Charlotte vs Bayley



- Otis and Mandy vs Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville



- Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus



- AJ Styles vs Shinsuka Nakamura



That it one hell of a show that they have planned for next week. I'd watch that as a PPV. #WWE — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) May 16, 2020

This match has taken place on multiple pay-per-view events in the past. However, this time, Bayley has a lot more momentum on her side.

History between Charlotte Flair and Bayley

Charlotte Flair was the one who brought Bayley's heel persona out, and on the upcoming SmackDown, she would try to take 'The Role Model' to her limit once again. The Queen tried to break the friendship between Sasha Banks and Bayley on the previous SmackDown episode. Thus, a betrayal could also be on the cards this Friday.

This bout promises to exceed the expectations, and here are the five ways it could end.

#5 Bayley overcomes a challenge from Charlotte Flair

Bayley has been unstoppable on SmackDown

The probability that Bayley defeats Charlotte Flair on SmackDown is low as WWE has been using the NXT Women's Champion on all their brands. The creative team has also booked her to decimate all her rivals. Hence, a defeat against Bayley could dent her momentum.

An assist from Sasha Banks could help WWE protect Charlotte in defeat. However, the rumor mills have indicated that the backstage officials have been planning a rivalry between Bayley and Sasha for the SmackDown Women's title. Thus, booking 'The Boss' to help her ally once again would further delay the much-awaited storyline.

Still, there is an outside chance that the company would allow Bayley to pick up the win. There could be two theories behind this decision. The first would be that Vince McMahon is waiting for the pandemic situation to normalize and wishes to book this big betrayal on a show with thousands of fans in attendance.

The other theory could be that WWE wishes to establish Bayley as the best champion in SmackDown's history. She is the longest-reigning women's champ in the Blue brand's history. Therefore, a victory over Charlotte Flair would further glorify her reign.

Also, this win would take the stakes at the highest level when Sasha and Bayley compete for the title.